Peruzzi is crowned Inspector General of Police to tell the FG why reforms are necessary | #EndSARS

Singer and songwriter, Tobechukwu Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, is the new Inspector General of Police. How so? Well, the story is simple. News broke on Twitter that some alleged armed robbers were attacking people on Third Mainland bridge. Minutes after the outcry, it was reported that Peruzzi and the people with him had dealt with them and sent them on their heels.

Coming at a time when there is clamour against the inhumanity of police officers makes it more ironic. If we were to talk about prompt response to criminal activities, you will find the Nigeria Police force at the bottom of the charts. It only took organised youth minutes to control the situation. We can guess how many hours before it would take the security agents in black to respond, and if they would even do the job without asking for ‘money for investigation’.

Ever since the protests started, it has been more common to see the police fire at protesters than at actual robbers. It may not be out of place to say that more innocent lives have been lost than people who pose a real threat to life and property.

Yet, despite the announced disbandment, the police have not made the headlines for the right reasons. Inasmuch as the protests are against their inhuman acts, it is also for them as elements suffering in a choked system. Indeed, one of the items on the #7for7 agenda is increased welfare for members of the Nigeria Police Force.

This time of protests is also an opportunity for the police to redeem themselves and wash some blood off their scarlet. Yet, they have continued to justify every ounce of energy spent on shouting and screaming #EndSARS and #EndSWAT. Maybe some timely sense of responsibility could convince youth that the disbanded unit is truly gone and not to be seen again.

But they continue to make the headlines for what led us to this stage. Perhaps then Peruzzi deserves to be made the Inspector-General of Police. He is dominating tweets and mentions for why the police exist in the first place.

