Peter Obi joins Labour Party, 2 days after leaving the PDP

Former Anambra Governor and vice-presidential candidate in 2019, Peter Obi, has formally joined the Labour Party days after announcing his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He is expected to contest the presidential primary on the platform of his new party.

“I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

“For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down.”

This is coming two days after resigning from the PDP, saying that he stays committed to nation-building and that, PDP did not offer.

He said, “happenings” within the party currently do not give him the space to fully express himself.