Places To Visit This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can visit

Make Music Lagos

Join the music makers in Lagos this weekend on June 21 at Onikan Stadium—party with the likes of Johnny Drille, Femi Leye, Winny, Khemmie Sings, and more. The Lagos State Government endorses the event, beginning at 3 pm.

Burger Eating Competition

Participate in the Burger Eating Competition organised by Awari, Tiger and Maltina. Showcase your eating skills as you eat as many burgers as you can. The prize wins are ₦100k, ₦50k and ₦20k. The event will take place on June 22.

Go Skate Day Lagos

You can take part in an outdoor event as you either rent a skateboard or cheer for your favourite team as they skate around the park on June 22. The take-home prize of the ‘Go Skate Day Lagos’ is ₦1 million. The award will be given to the skater of the day, Bmxer of the day, and Blader of the day. The event is at Waf Skatepark, Freedom Park, Campbell Street, Lagos Island.

Safe Haus Jungle Rave

Dance the night away into the weekend at the Safe Haus Jungle Rave in Lagos. The party begins at 8 pm to dawn and will take place on June 22 at Freeme Space, Block 139A, Nike Art Gallery, Ikoyi.

Monochroma

Shake your feet and drink some cocktails as you party with your friends and lovers at the Monochroma rave, which is happening on June 22. With free entry, you could go with your friends and partners to the event. Experience different music sounds at the Vault Social House, Victoria Island.

How Do You Singleton?

Join Singleton in launching the 12 new and exciting cocktail recipes at the ‘How Do You Singleton?’ event, which will take place on June 22. RSVP to discover the venue of the occasion.

Thrift n Nature

Fashion enthusiasts will have a blast at the Thrift n Nature event this weekend. Purchase some clothing and fashion accessories as you sip some drinks and explore the event. All proceeds from the purchases made at the skill of these talented creatives will be donated to charity. Thrift n Nature is happening on June 23 at Alexander Rd, Ikoyi.

The Zone’s Game Fest

If you’re searching for events requiring you to brainstorm, compete and decimate your opponent (kindly), the Zone’s Game Fest is on June 23 at The Zone, Plot 9, Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway, Gbagada. The event promises various activities to participate in as you also network.