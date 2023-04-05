Portable celebrates freedom by sharing food items on the street

Renowned Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again showcased his charitable heart following his recent release from custody. The artist was spotted on the streets of Lagos, distributing various food items to the delight of numerous people who gathered around him.

In several videos shared on his social media pages, Portable was seen handing out bread, rice, drinks, and other edibles to the crowd. His kindness and generosity were evident in his demeanor as he smiled and interacted with those present.

Accompanying the videos was a caption from the artist, stating that his spirit could not be broken despite his recent ordeal. He went on to express his desire for everyone to find the right friends and life partner, and to thank God for his blessings, noting that his life is a testament to the grace of God.

Read Also: Police set to bring six-count charge against Portable

As directed by a court Portable, was previously transported to the Ilaro Correctional Centre in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State. This was in response to his arraignment on five counts related to assault before the chief magistrate, A.S Shoneye, who presided over the case.

Read Also: Court grants Portable bail

Despite the charges leveled against him, Portable entered a plea of not guilty. The presiding judge deemed the offenses bailable and subsequently granted him bail with a bond of N300,000 and N500,000. The conditions of the bail also included two sureties who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case has been adjourned to April 26th for trial, as Portable awaits the next phase of legal proceedings.

