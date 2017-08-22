[The Presidential Blog] What’s this we hear about Buhari remixing Jay Z’s 4:44?

Well, of course it’s not true and if you believed that, it’s your fault. First, no one can actually remix a whole album (or can they?). And really, you thought Buhari – same old and sick one – would be the guy to break the world record?

But there is a conspiracy theory making the rounds that there’s a “mystery code” behind President Buhari’s latest speech. We are not worthy enough to reproduce this theory so we’ll let you read it for yourself.

What exactly is happening here?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Entertainment Roundup: NBC bans Olamide’s ‘Wo!’, Davido’s ‘If’ from airwaves; BBC launches digital service platform in Pidgin | More stories

YNaija Editorial: There’s just one thing we need from Mr President now

The Thread: “Who wrote this speech ni tori Olorun”? | TwitterNG tears Buhari’s speech apart