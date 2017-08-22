[The Presidential Blog] What’s this we hear about Buhari remixing Jay Z’s 4:44?

Well, of course it’s not true and if you believed that, it’s your fault. First, no one can actually remix a whole album (or can they?). And really, you thought Buhari – same old and sick one – would be the guy to break the world record?

But there is a conspiracy theory making the rounds that there’s a “mystery code” behind President Buhari’s latest speech. We are not worthy enough to reproduce this theory so we’ll let you read it for yourself.

What exactly is happening here?