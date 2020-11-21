Radio Now 95.3FM announces Joke Silva as Head of Faculty for its two-week trainee program

The soon-to-launch radio station – Radio Now 95.3FM has announced award-winning veteran actress – Joke Silva as Head of Faculty for its two-week trainee programme conducted by RED|For Africa’s talent hub, REDx on behalf of Radio Now.

The two-week boot camp will equip several applicants with the skills needed to begin a career in different aspects of radio presenting, audio production and other broadcasting. Successful applicants will be enrolled into a 3-month Trainee program after which the best trainees will be offered full-time positions at Radio Now 95.3FM.

The boot camp which kicked off on Monday 16th of November will run till Friday 27th of November, and will feature an independent panel of judges comprising Zimbabwean Television Personality – Vimbai Muthirini, Television and Radio Host – Oscar Oyinsan, CEO Expoze Nigeria – Demola Adetona, Award winning producer with TVC – Emem Okwoche as well as Business Development Guru, Emilia Duncan-Sotubo.

“We are delighted about the media experts we have on board for this boot-camp,” said Kadaria Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Radio Now. “The quality of our trainers and the caliber of judges for this boot camp is top notch so our participants get quality training on the basic skills required to excel in broadcasting. The icing on the cake is our accomplished Head of Faculty, Joke Silva, who along with our other accomplished judges will ensure a thorough and fair evaluation of our trainees.

Radio Now 95.3FM aims to be an influential, sustainable media platform which by putting the public first and operating using best global practice, hopes to shape national conversations, set agendas and influence policy, politics, the arts and behaviour, deepen democracy and bring Nigerians across the world together, in the task of nation building. The ultimate goal of Radio Now is to institutionalise a journalism culture that is focused on ethically reflecting the most vital developmental and governance aspirations of Nigeria.