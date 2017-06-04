Real Madrid, Donald Trump, Dammy Krane | Here are last week’s winners and losers

This week saw most of the major newsmakers contending for our losers list. From United States’ President Donald Trump who shook the earth by pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement to Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane who might be getting jailed for fraud, here are this week’s losers (and winners).

LOSERS

Dammy Krane

The week was set to wrap up rather nicely until this Krane boy disturbed our collective peace by getting himself in trouble. The afropop singer was arrested for credit card fraud, forgery, intent to defraud, third degree grand theft, conspiracy and as they say, a host of others.

From what we know, Dammy Krane’s private jet lifestyle has been funded by stolen credit cards and the private jet company he scammed is determined to fight till finish. The recent development is that he’s been charged to court on a 9-count charge. Who will save Dammy now?

Donald Trump

The US President made yet another decision that put him on the spot and made him a target for worldwide outrage and backlash. On Thursday, Trump announced that he was pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, a deal that was signed in 2015 by 195 countries to keep global temperature below 2ºC.

For Trump, it’s America first right? Only that this decision will strain America’s relationship with allies, will put America’s security and jobs at risk, endanger millions in under-developed countries who are most affected by climate change and make it even harder for the remaining 194 countries in the deal to win in the battle against global warming.

Trump failed the world!

Dino Melaye

The tables have turned against Senator Dino Melaye so many times this week we doubt he’ll recover from any of these.

First, an audio tape was released by Sahara Reporters where he was heard allegedly sorting bribe conditions with a Federal High Court judge. He dismissed it as a joke. No qualms!

Then hundreds of his constituents staged a march protest against him. Their grouse with him is the same as everyone else’s. He has become a major embarrassment to his people and on top of that, he’s useless. Their suggestions? That the almighty Melaye, the Senate President’s errand boy should be recalled.

C’est fini!

Doyin Okupe

Just for thinking it’s okay to make a public appearance, spew trash and go back into hiding.

In a recent interview, Okupe said, “In this country, it may not be written in the constitution but once a southerner is president and completes his term, the next president will come from the north and vice versa”.

If it’s not written in the constitution, then shut up about it and stop spreading whoppers.

WINNERS

Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo led his team to its 12th Champions League title on Saturday night.

In this season’s final match against Italian club side Juventus, Madrid claimed victory with 4 goals to 1. Ronaldo opened with the first goal in the 20th minute and Asensio gave the fourth in the 90th minute.

Real Madrid are the champions of Europe.