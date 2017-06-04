Facebook introduces “safety check” after London terror check

Police officers on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 3, 2017. See PA story POLICE Bridge. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Social media network, Facebook, activated its “Safety Check” feature on Saturday after the London terror attack.

The tool has been used in the past to ddetermine if friends and family are safe and well.

Metro UK reported that the tool has been used in the past during the Orlando attack and the attack at the Westminster Bridge.

The page is called, “The Attack in London, United Kingdom,” and individuals can check in as safe.

Facebook first introduced the feature in 2011, and it was mainly used during natural disasters, like earthquakes. In 2015, it was used during the Paris attacks.

You can see a list of your friends (and tell others you are safe) here.

