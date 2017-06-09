Reps summon service chiefs, IGP over kidnappings

The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police and Service Chiefs over rising kidnapping incidents in the country.

The service chiefs summoned included the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

The National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.) and the Director General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura are also expected to appear before the lawmakers.

House Minority Whip, Yakubu Barde had moved the motion which led to a debate in the lower chamber.

Barde narrated an incident involving “one Mrs. Sara Amos, her son, Jesse, and a family member, Mr. Isaac Michael,” who were kidnapped on June 2.

He said the kidnappers killed a member of the local vigilante group while attempting to escape.

Barde added that the kidnappers had made a ransom demand of N20m.

The House noted, “The activities of the kidnappers are becoming nightmarish for the people who can no longer go to their farms freely, with the obvious consequences of shortage of food that will result in hunger and untold hardship.”

Recall that six students were recently kidnapped from a school in Lagos and are yet to be rescued.

A member of the House from Kano State, Garba Umar-Durbunde, was also abducted and held for almost 48 hours.