Take ownership of LAUTECH from Oyo, Osun | Protesting students urge FG

Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso have demanded the transfer of ownership of the school from the Osun and Oyo state governments to the Federal Government.

The students said this on Thursday when they stormed the National Assembly to protest the closure of their school for over 10 months.

They urged the lawmakers to intervene in the disagreement between the members of staff and the Osun and Oyo governments.

In their petition, the students said both states now have their own institutions and have abandoned LAUTECH.

“It is pertinent, we also bring to your notice sir, that Osun State had a separate state university, just as Oyo State recently inaugurated hers, leaving LAUTECH in a dilemma,” they stated.

Leader of House, Femi Gbajabiamila received the students on behalf of the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

According to his media aide, the lawmaker promised that a solution to the problem will be found.

He however explained that it might not be exactly possible for the Federal Government to take over the school without passing through some rigorous process.

“When we received your petition to the House, we hurriedly left the chambers to listen to you because we understand your plight.

“Education is a priority for us in the National Assembly and we will look into this matter.

“Let me bring to your attention that Honourable Segun Odebunmi from Oyo State, had brought a motion on the floor of the House and a resolution was passed for the House Committee on Education to look into this matter and come up with recommendations that will guide the House because there are many unintended consequences that can come out of students’ absence from school,” the statement quoted Gbajabiamila as saying.

He was also quoted to have said, “You are not fatherless or an orphan; you have a government with your interest at heart.

“But, there are complications here because we run a constitutional democracy; your institution was established by two state governments and from your request, it is not that easy for the Federal Government to take over a state-owned institution because we run a democracy.

“But there are ways we can come in because the welfare of citizens is our primary responsibility and the issue of education is shared among the three tiers of government.”