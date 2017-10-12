Reps to probe deplorable condition of State House Clinic

The House of Representatives Thursday, mandated its Committee on Healthcare Services to investigate the controversies surrounding the State House Clinic.

There have been reports of the deplorable condition of the Clinic, the most outspoken from President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha; also, the alleged deductions of salaries and allowances of the clinic’s medical staff.

The resolution of the House followed the passage of a motion tabled by Hon. Henry Archibong, with the title: “Need to Investigate the Deplorable Condition of the State House Clinic and the Alleged Deductions of Salaries and Allowances of the Medical Staff.”

The lawmaker said the State House clinic was established to take care of the health needs of the President, the Vice-President, their family members and members of staff of the Presidential Villa.

He said, “Further notes that in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Appropriation Acts, the clinic was allocated the sums of N3.94 billion, N3.87 billion and N3.2 billion respectively, for upgrading and provision of necessary drugs and equipment. Observe that despite those huge budgetary allocations, the clinic lacks necessary facilities such as syringes, drugs and equipment needed for saving lives. Medical doctors working at the clinic have expressed concern over alleged illegal deductions from their salaries and allowances by the management since April 2017, without any official communication for the action.”

The motion was adopted by members of the House without debate and the Green Chamber commended the President’s wife for her exemplary show of patriotism and selflessness.