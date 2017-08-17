ResumeOrResign protests: The happenings so far

by Wareez Odunayo

Popular entertainer turned activist, Charles Oputa, AKA Charly Boy on August 15, 2017 was attacked by alleged supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in Wuse market, Abuja.

Charly Boy and his group “Our Mumu Don Do” have been protesting against the President, demanding his resignation or resumption after spending over 100 days in London for medical treatment.

Last week the entertainer fainted after the policemen used tear gas and water canisters on the protesters at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

What transpired in Wuse market during the protest?

Eyewitnesses account:

“Charly Boy came to this market with some cameramen doing his protest here.

“I was standing in front of my shop when I saw him running for his dear life, being chased by those youth.

“They nearly lynched him, because those youth almost overpowered police security near him.

“Charly Boy caused it, how can he come here to be talking against Buhari. Those Hausa boys dealt with him.

How was Charly Boy rescued?

He was rescued by policemen at the Wuse market but his BMW car was damaged

The Police were also able to prevent the angry mob from burning a Prado jeep and a BMW car belonging to him and his members.

The vehicles which were towed by the Police to Wuse Division were later released to “Area Fada” and his team.

Wuse market shut

In the midst of the conflict which lasted for about two hours, the Abuja Market Management Limited sought permission from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to close the market.

Charly Boy Speaks After Attack

He reacted to the attack meted on him on Tuesday via a video he released on Facebook.

What he said

“I urge you to remain calm, peaceful; there is no cause for alarm. We will be out again tomorrow ‘Wednesday’ at the unity fountain by 9am.

Nigerians react to the attack on Charly Boy

There were mixed reactions from Nigerians concerning the attack, some blamed Charly Boy while others accused President Buhari, his media team and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of sponsoring thugs to attack the protesters.

Presidency reacts to the attack

Protesters should find something productive to do with their time – Garba Shehu

After the attack, Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, asked the protesters “to go and look for work”, if they had nothing better to do maintaining that the President satisfied every constitutional requirement before departure.

Femi Adesina condemns Charly Boy for taking protest to the market

Adesina said, what happened to Charly Boy was an attempt to ‘ethnicise the protest.’

“We are not for ethnic cleavages, we are for one Nigeria. Anybody that attempted to ethnicise protests failed.

“Because everyone has a right to protest and ethnicity is not something that should be introduced to protest.

“Taking a protest to the market in the first place was wrong, so whoever took the protest to the market place was the one that attempted to make it get out of hand,” he added.

Charly Boy’s Group Suspends Protest

On Wednesday 16 of August, 2017, leader of the protesters, under the aegis of “OurMumuDonDo” movement, Charly Boy, at Unity Fountain disclosed that they have suspended their protest indefinitely, stressing that the next line of action would be made known in the days ahead.

He said some members of the group had received death threats but vowed that such threats would not deter the group from carrying out its plans.

“We are not deterred by the intimidation and harassment by the sponsored thugs and we cannot be cowed by a few group of people. What government wants to do is to ensure that we have a clash with the hired crowd and we will not allow that to happen,” Charly Boy said.

Our stand on the attack

Charly Boy and his group have the right to stage a protest just like every other citizen.

He shouldn’t have taken the protest to Wuse market because the place is dominated by followers of President Buhari and its unwise to attempt to co-opt the president’s followers to protest against him.

His attackers should be arrested, charged to court and made to face the wrath of the law because violence is unacceptable and it should be condemned.

The Federal Government through the National Orientation Agency (NOA) needs to enlighten Nigerians about the importance of accepting and respecting the opinions of others in the country.

Buhari’s media aides should exercise some restraint with their utterances.