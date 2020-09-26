Rotimi Bankole rocks at 40, launches SBI Media Workshop for youths

Life begins at 40 for an exemplary leader and the Managing Director of SBI Media Limited and SBI Group, Rotimi Bankole as he clocks 40 in grand style. The creative and ever active Director launches SBI Media Workshop to mark his milestone birthday.

SBI Media workshop will be a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the SBI Group where Bankole and his team will be giving back to the community by equipping young individuals through the creation of more channels of exposure for brands, while also empowering them to build their own businesses.

The SBI Media Workshop will offer young Nigerians and content creators, trainings to rapidly acquire the skills needed to create the type of content that can be monetized at no cost.

Unlike other academies that are positioned to primarily train people to be media planners and buyers, the SBI Media Workshop will offer a robust program with real-life case studies that will show up-and-coming media entrepreneurs how to identify, explore, and benefit from the modern media market.

In the past seven years, SBI Media, Bankole’s full-service marketing communications group has dug its root deeply into the industry with an impressive portfolio of clients who have continued to show their preference for an unusual mix of media options.

His company’s roster of clients includes 9Mobile, Tecno Mobile, Infinix, Itel, Sterling Bank, Access Bank, 9PSB, uLesson, Saudi German Hospital, Boomplay, Palm Pay, Opay, among others.

Speaking on his milestone birthday, Rotimi said, “I am very delighted to celebrate this birthday with the creation of The SBI Media Workshop. There is a tectonic shift in the marketing industry that evidently now favours the small creator.”

“This advantage will get bigger with time. But to the uninitiated, these changes are easy to miss. Therefore, we are offering young individuals the training and support that I did not have when I was starting out. I would like to help shorten the distance between eureka and profitability for them.”

Continuing, he said, Young Nigerians aged between 18 and 35 from all over the country are eligible to apply on the website, www.sbimediaworkshop.com. The only requirement, he advises, is that applicants articulate clearly why they should be selected.

