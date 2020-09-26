Meet the finalists; Nengi the damsel | #YNaijaBBNFinale Special

From the moment Nengi graced the stage on the premiere night of Big Brother Naija, Lockdown edition, her radiance did quick work in grabbing everyone’s attention. Her beauty very easily became a light house, managing to stand out even amongst very attractive people.

Looking at her and listening to her talk may gives off a sort of damsel in distress vibe, a prim and proper mistress waiting for her knight in shiny armour to come save her, but this is mere a mirage.

If you truly listen to her and understand all she has been through; from having to grow up without knowing her father, to losing her mother later on, you will agree that Nengi is the farthest thing from helpless.

Her time in the BBN house has come with its own fair share of confrontations, seeing as getting into fights are strategies some housemates employ to get some screen.

There was a time when Kaisha and herself brought the roof down, because of an altercation over hot water. This again gave us a glimpse of how feisty this Ijaw beauty queen can get.

The fight between Nengi and Kaisha got so heated that they had to be physically restrained. They also earned a strike each, the second for Nengi.

Earlier in the show, she also had a fall out with Lucy, but to be fair, everyone had one altercation or the other with Lucy.

Asides this, she was, for the most part, grounded. She chose to be around those who she was most comfortable with. Of course, someone this beautiful cannot exist in the BBN house without one or two love dramas.

Nengi was involved in a number of triangles and at the very least, was in a conversation relating to triangles.

The first three weeks of the show saw her involved with Prince and loverboy, Ozo. Although she made it clear that she wasn’t interested in a relationship, a number of people including housemates and fans came to their own conclusions.

For some, they deduced that Nengi was playing both guys, seeing as she wasn’t interested in any of them but put some effort in keeping them close.

Prince eventually lost interest as he demanded a straight response from her in relation to his advances. She told him she wasn’t looking for a relationship and Prince immediately backed off. Ozo, on the other hand remained persistent.

Nengi was also mentioned from time to time in the Erica and Kiddwaya relationship. Some fans misinterpreted her playfulness with Kidd as advances towards him. But as we have seen this past week with her and Laycon, Nengi just seems naturally playful.

Then, she was in the conversation in the Nengi and Ozo and Dorothy love triangle but it was immediately nipped in the bud, following Dorothy’s denouement of being involved in any love triangle.

Since then, the rest of her stay in the house was spent alongside Ozo. This pair basically did everything together until Ozo’s eviction.

Nengi has steady been a sight for sore eyes throughout the show, the life of the party, and a centre of drama.

Will she be crowned winner on Sunday? I leave that for Biggie to answer.