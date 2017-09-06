Sagay queries “sharp” contrasts between Nigerian senators salaries and that of the U.S. President

Sagay said this in a lecture he delivered in Lagos.

Sagay in his lecture, titled “The Many Afflictions of Anti-Corruption Crusade In Nigeria” claimed that a senator earns a basic salary of N2.4 million per month, and other allowances, such as hardship (50 per cent of basic salary), newspaper allowance (50 per cent), wardrobe allowance (25 per cent), entertainment (30 per cent), recess (10 per cent) and leave (10 per cent), among others.

The total allowances, he said, amounts to N29.5 million per month and N3.2 billion per annum.

“Perhaps the most notorious example of the legislators’ resistance to the war against corruption is the rejection of the right of the executive to choose the persons who will spearhead that struggle.

“The clear impression is created that Nigerian legislators are in office for themselves and not for the populace.

“Not surprisingly, the National Assembly has not passed a single bill for the promotion of anti-corruption war since it commenced business in July 2015. The Whistle Blowers Protection Bill, the Proceeds of Crime Bill and the Special Criminal Court Bill remain in a virtual state of stagnation.

“What evidence do we need to establish the hostility of the eighth Assembly to the anti-corruption war?” Sagay queried.