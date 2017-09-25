Saraki’s statement about IPOB shows he hates Nigeria – Herdsmen

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to investigate Senate President, Bukola Saraki over his statement on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

National Coordinator of MACBAN, Alhaji Garus Gololo said this in an interview with PUNCH in Makurdi.

Why it matters:

Senate President Bukola Saraki had faulted the proscription of IPOB by the Federal Government.

This was after IPOB members clashed with soldiers on Operation Python Dance exercise in the North-East.

What Miyetti Allah is saying:

The proscription of IPOB was a right step in the right direction.

Saraki’s criticism of IPOB’s proscription was inciting and shows that he is supporting Nigeria’s division.

Saraki is no longer fit to lead the Senate.

The Senate President’s action shows that he hates Nigeria.

Gololo said, ‘’I think it is a high-time the Federal Government commenced full scale investigation into Senator Bukola Saraki’s activities in the Senate. I doubt if that man has the interest of this country, Nigeria, at heart.

“For the number three citizen to be saying different things from the government, which he is fully part and parcel of, shows that Saraki hates Nigeria, Buhari and Fulani herdsmen and as such, his leadership is in doubt and he should step aside.

“We can’t continue to have someone in power that would declare support for a group agitating to break up Nigeria. We are for one Nigeria and in unity we stand.”