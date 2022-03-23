Season finale of Come Play Naija airs this weekend

The season finale of Africa Magic’s popular game, ‘Come Play Naija’ holds this Friday, March 25 from 10:00 pm till the morning of Saturday, March 26 on DStv channel 199 and AM Family.

Since the show’s debut in March, there have been 11 exciting and entertaining episodes where contestants have won millions of Naira and 120 lucky DStv and GOtv subscribers have also won 50,000 Naira each in the Home Play Edition.

Here is a recap of what went down in some of the previous episodes:

The first episode of the show was all it promised to be as it kept viewers at the edge of their seats. There were lots of ‘close call’ moments and activities that tested the contestants’ mental, physical, and teamwork skills. The Green Team put up an impressive display throughout the episode and outperformed the Yellow Team in all aspects of the game and took home a cash prize of 2,860,000 million Naira while the Yellow Team won the sum of 35,000 thousand Naira.

A major highlight was having actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Venita Akpofure and Sir Dee on the sixth episode of the game show. Venita joined team Indigo while Sir Dee joined team Orange. It was another exciting episode full of surprises. Team Orange had started the game on a front foot with the team winning the trivia time, obstacle 1 and obstacle 2 segments. The tide turned in favour of team Indigo when they won obstacle course 3 that put them in the lead, and they went home with 1,630,000 million Naira.

The countdown to the finale episode is officially on as all the winners from the previous episodes of Come Play Naija get to compete. 38 contestants will slug it out Friday night for the ultimate prize of a brand-new car, a cash prize and other exciting prizes.

Viewers can still look forward to the usual Thursday and Friday episodes, which will air from 9:00 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv SUPA channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). While the finale

show will air from 10:00 pm on Friday till the morning of Saturday on DStv channel 199 and AM Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

Visit the website www.africamagic.tv/comeplaynaija to find out more information.

