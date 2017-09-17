‘Security agencies begin search for Nnamdi Kanu’

Troops have launched a search for leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the South-East region, The Nation reports.

According to the newspaper, security agencies had been directed to arrest Kanu and other leaders of his group.

Kanu had disappeared after troops marched into his community in Abia State and allegedly invaded his residence.

Investigators are said to be analysing a video clip of Kanu and a Turkish citizen as part of the probe.

A source, while confirming the search for Kanu, said: “Troops have been given a firm order to fish out and arrest the IPOB leader. As a prelude to it, the Defence Headquarters on Friday declared IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

“Intelligence has, however, revealed that Kanu might have gone underground. As I speak with you, troops have actually searched his house and he was not found there.Troops have a mandate to arrest him wherever he might be.”

On the probe of Kanu’s alleged foreign links , another source said:”We are looking into the allegations of foreign support for Kanu. We are doing a profiling of his foreign contacts. We have some clues but we need to dig deeper.”