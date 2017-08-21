Senate majority leader, McConnell dismisses Trump’s “fake news” claims

by Adedotun Michael

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while talking to a group at the Louisville Chamber of Commerce has dismissed one of President Donald Trump’s most-repeated claims by saying, “most news is not fake.”

Trump has consistently slammed several media agencies for their critical coverage of both his candidacy and his presidency, and has always accused them of putting out “fake news” — an accusation that has drawn sympathy from supporters. The President never ceases to find a justification for daily criticism of the media and has done so today through his tweets.

However, McConnell who has been at the receiving end of Mr Trump’s ire when asked today about where he gets his news said he has no trouble finding reliable sources, Politico reports.

The Senate majority leader stressed, “What I do every morning — there a couple of services I look at that gives me a synopsis of articles. It is my view that most news is not fake. But I do try to look at a variety of sources.”The Republican Senator also said he reads a variety of sources that Trump has blasted, including the New York Times.

"I try not to fall in love with any particular source," he submitted.

