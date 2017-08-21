Trump laying sight on 2020 reelection

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump is proactively building a 2020 reelection campaign machine, deflecting doubts about his viability for a second term despite his controversial first few months in office, Politico reports.

Trump is mapping out fundraising tour in the “fall” which is expected to fill his campaign bank account with tens of millions of dollars. His team has identified dozens of potential Democratic rivals, a list of names that ranges from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

His administration has also received political advice from a top campaign pollster from his 2016 campaign, who in turn urged the president to keep up his attacks on the mainstream media.

President Trump will tomorrow head to the state of Arizona for a campaign-style rally organized by his political operation.

As described by White House staffers, Republican National Committee officials and Trump campaign aides, the preparation is coming at a challenging time for the president, who has seen his approval rating hit an all time low and is facing wide criticism from senior Republicans for his unsatisfactory comment over the Charlottesville violence and appointment shakedowns that have been an order of the day in the White House.

Despite these setbacks, Trump’s team is not giving way for discouragement, despite rumoured reports of other Republicans preparing to run in 2020 if the president falters. An indication of this move could be traced to January when Trump filed federal papers declaring himself a 2020 candidate.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, who has overseen the deployment of over 100 staffers to key states on the president’s behalf said, “We’re already engaging voters and volunteers in key battleground states to defend our majorities in 2018 and to ensure we keep the White House in 2020.”

Sources have disclosed that, in ensuring Trump’s 2020 ambition, the President is slated to visit some notable states, including New York, Texas and Nevada, for fundraisers that will benefit a joint account for Trump’s reelection and the RNC.