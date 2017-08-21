EFCC to sponsor Ph.D researchers on anti-corruption

The anti-corruption agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced on Twitter that it would sponsor individuals who would do a research on anti-corruption.

The sponsorship, EFCC continues, will continue every year for the next ten years,

They wrote, “From January 2018 EFCC will sponsor up to 20 Ph.D. researchers on any aspect of anti-corruption every year, for next 10 years.”

