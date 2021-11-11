South Africa’s last white President De Klerk is dead | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Moscow vows military support for Mali, denies links to Wagner mercenary group

Moscow vowed Thursday to continue military cooperation with Mali and to defend the Sahel state’s territorial integrity while denying any links to Russian military contractors in the country. – France24 reports.

Ghana suffer setback in African World Cup qualifying after draw with Ethiopia

Ghana’s hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup suffered a setback as the Black Stars drew 1-1 with Ethiopia in Johannesburg. – BBC reports.

UPDATED: Former South African President De Klerk is dead

A former South African President, Frederik de Klerk, is dead. Mr De Klerk, 85, died Thursday, his foundation announced in a statement. – Premium Times reports.

Boeing admits full responsibility for 737 Max plane crash in Ethiopia

Boeing has admitted full responsibility for the second crash of its 737 Max model in Ethiopia, in a legal agreement with families of the 157 victims. – The Guardian reports.

Mozambique: former finance minister will be extradited to the US

The former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, currently detained in South Africa, will be extradited to the US. – africanews reports.

