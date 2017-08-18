UPDATE: Steve Bannon out as White House Chief Strategist

According to a report from the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on Friday, US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to part ways with White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon.

Axios also reported that a review conducted by new White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly was expected to end with showing Bannon the way out.

White House Spokesperson, Sarah Sanders has also confirmed the report.

Ms Huckabee Sanders’ statement said, “White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day.

“We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

The reports of Bannon’s exit intensified after he gave an extensive interview to the liberal American Prospect published Wednesday.

In the interview, he described some of his disagreements with other top officials and appeared to undermine Trump’s position on North Korea.

Bannon’s departure might not a ‘happy decision’ for Trump as he was a key figure in the shocking upset victory in last year’s presidential election.