Premier League side, Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, ESPN reports.

The bid was immediately rejected by Liverpool, who maintain their stance that Coutinho will not be leaving Anfield this summer.

The latest offer was worth £118 million (€129 million) including add-ons, according to The Times. That follows two previous rejected bids from the Catalan side worth £72 million and £90 million.