You are very stupid | Between Rochas Okorocha and JJ Omojuwa

A Twitter exchange between governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and Social media influencer, JJ Omojuwa has gone viral.

Recall that Nigerians had criticised the governor’s decision to build a N500m statue of South African President, Jacob Zuma.

While reacting to the news, Omojuwa in a sarcastic manner tweeted a photo of Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike and Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, asking when statues will be built for them too.

He wrote, “How long before Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos get their own statues?”

Feeling mocked, Okorocha through his official Twitter handle described Omojuwa as “stupid” for his comment.

He immediately deleted the comment, but that was after users of the Microblogging site already saved pictures of the tweet.

On Tuesday, Rochas through his official Twitter handle claimed he didn’t curse anyone, adding that the pictures circulating on social media was photoshopped.

Not one to back down, Omojuwa replied the governor, describing him as a liar who should have just ignored.

