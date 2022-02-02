Cameroon and Egypt set to light up AFCON 2021 as Senegal face Burkina Faso

We are at the business end of the AFCON 2021 with the semi-final fixtures confirmed. The quarter-final games produced great goals and fantastic football action as Egypt sent Morocco packing after winning 2-1. The epic match ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, with Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet scoring for Egypt.

It had all started so well for Morocco, who went in front in the sixth minute courtesy of a Sofiane Boufal penalty after Ayman Ashraf fouled Morocco’s star man, Achraf Hakimi.

After the halftime break, Egypt grew into the game and eventually equalised as star man Mohamed Salah tapped in a rebound after Bono had saved spectacularly from Mohamed Abdelmonem.

The Pharaohs will now face host Cameroon in a very competitive and exciting semi-final game.

Hosts Cameroon went through to the semi-finals having brushed aside The Gambia thanks to a Karl Toko Ekambi brace. The Lyon striker headed the Lions in front just after halftime in superb fashion, scoring in the 50th minute from a Collins Fai cross. Debutante Gambia had a great tournament, but they were no match for the indomitable lions. Cameroon did well to rise above the courageous Gambian team with the help of their passionate home supporters.

Senegal sealed their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea last Sunday. Famara Diedhiou scored the first goal of the match for Senegal after a lovely through ball from Liverpool star man, Sadio Mane. After the goal, the Lions of Teranga put Equatorial Guinea under pressure with their composed and controlled performance, as they went in 1-0 up at half time.

Equatorial Guinea started the better of the two from the restart and equalized after a well-taken strike by Jannick Buyla on 57 minutes. The goal did not deter the Senegalis teams as Cheickou Kouyate restored the lead before Watford's Ismaila Sarr added a third in the 79th minute to secure the win. The Lions of Teranga will now face Burkina Faso in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso booked their place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after narrowly defeating Tunisia 1-0 in Garoua. 19-year-old Dango Ouattara scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time. The goal scorer was however sent off 10 minutes from the end of the game, after a blatant foul. Burkina Faso held firm for a famous win as Tunisia poured forward in search of a goal that will take the game to extra time.

