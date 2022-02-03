Police extort over ₦1m from student at gunpoint | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Nigeria Police abuse obligations, extort over ₦1 million from student

A Nigerian student has told the story of police officers extorting over ₦1 million from him. As reported by Premium Times, this happened around 1 pm Saturday, in Benin, Edo.

The student, Clement Ehinomen, 24, said about four officers inside a bus used their vehicle to abruptly block his car – a Mercedes Benz GLK – in the middle of the road, and then forced him, and a male relative, out of the car. All the officers were armed and were pointing their guns at him, he narrated.

“They wore black t-shirts and jeans trousers. I was scared, I was crying. They operated like armed robbers. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, and I don’t drive recklessly. They asked me for my driver’s licence and car particulars, I gave them. They checked my car, checked the spare tire, everything was intact,” he said.

Senate confirms seven INEC national commissioners

The Nigerian Senate Wednesday, confirmed seven nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari as National Electoral Commissioners of Nigeria’s electoral umpire (INEC).

Those confirmed are May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta- South-south), Mohammed Haruna (Niger – North-central, National Commissioner), Ukeagu Nnamdi (Abia – South-east, National Commissioner) A. B. Alkali (Adamawa – North-east, National Commissioner).

Others are Rhoda Gumus (Bayelsa – South-south, National Commissioner), Sam Olumekun (Ondo – South-west, National Commissioner) and Olaniyi Ijalaye (Ondo – South-west, Resident Commissioner).

Chief Magistrate transfers Hanifa Abubakar’s case to High Court

Magistrate’s Court 12, sitting at Gidan Murtala presided over by Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril has ordered the case of Abdulmalik Tanko and his accomplices to be transferred to the State High Court six before Justice Usman Na’abba.

Counsel to the state government led by Aisha Mahmoud said, “The offences alleged to have been committed by the defendants are not triable by this court. So, we are applying for a count charges before the High Court.”

Tanko, 34, and his accomplices, Hashim Isyaku, 37 years, and Fatima Jibrin, 26 years, all residents of Tudun Murtala in Nasarawa Local Government Area were docked over criminal conspiracy, kidnap, confinement and culpable homicide contrary to section 97, 274, 277, 221 of the penal code.

#BinanceStopScamming: Binance responds, reinforces commitment to user protection

Following concerns raised on Twitter last week, about a number of unjustified account restrictions on the Binance platform, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, wrote an open letter to Nigerians giving reasons for the restrictions. He apologised for the inconveniences caused by the delays in resolving the customer support requests and iterated that user security remains the company’s top priority.

He said, “We love and are devoted to our Nigerian community, but we must ensure that our users are safe. As such, protection mechanisms such as KYC, anti-money laundering measures, collaboration with law enforcement, and account restrictions are in place to ensure our community remains protected and that fraudulent activity is prevented. This is a global approach applied in every country.”

El-Rufai seeks help as bandits kill 1,192, kidnap 3,348 in Kaduna

Receiving reports of the security challenges facing the state compiled by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said Kaduna lost 1,192 residents to bandits attacks across the state in 2021, while 3,348 citizens were kidnapped.

In the report, the state government highlighted the main sources of revenue for bandits as follows: Ransom for kidnapped hostages, sale of rustled cattle, profit from gun running/arms trade, leasing of weapons to other criminal groups, proceeds from joint operations (mostly kidnappings) with other criminal groups, protection levies imposed on farming communities and individuals and proceeds from commercial motorcycle operators and other businesses set up for local collaborators.