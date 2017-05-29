Suswam only passed on witches, orgies, idols to me – Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that the Benue State government House was filled with witchcraft, idol worshipers before he became governor.

The governor made this said in his second anniversary speech.

According to him, as published by Daily Post, “Ladies and gentlemen at the time we took over. There was poor security of lives and property in Benue State. Government business was sluggish

“Corruption and brazen embezzlement of funds was so obvious that it could be seen and touched.

“Lying was the language of governance. Wild parties, orgies, ungodliness, witchcraft, and idol worshipping was common and Government House was desecrated with all forms of ungodliness.

“Government of Benue literarily became a sea of political appointees with over 500 Special/Senior Special Assistants, 30 Advisers, 17 Commissioners together with a litany of praise singers.

“The biggest challenge we inherited was insecurity. Citizens were attacked by hoodlums day and night. Big markets in Tivland like Ihugh, Adikpo, Zaki Biam, Tor-Donga and Aliade were closing down because hoodlums used to snatch money from traders who sold their wares at such markets.

“Primary school teachers were on strike for about one year. Quality of education nose-dived because teachers were on strike at all levels of our educational system,” he lamented.