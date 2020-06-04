Tacha became a worldwide trend and here’s how

Since last week, some of the hottest trending topics on social media and everywhere else have been centered around the sensitive issues that have resulted from the violence and injustice all over the world. From police brutality, to rape, to racial profiling caught on video. These topics have been hot buttons that they even managed to make the COVID-19 discussions secondary in the core of this pandemic era.

Outside of these sort of conversations, you would hardly find much trending. However, ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha managed to push the envelope. Amazingly, she made it to the top 15 trends worldwide, while also trending under three separate hashtags in Nigeria, all of which were top 20, including a number one trend after the big unveil she had been hinting at for days.

Tasha is trending ( They failed to mix it with 89, Trasha etc..) id!ots!

It began with the commencement of the customary BBN reunion show, which usually precedes the start of a new BBN season. As the organizers of the show made plans to air the reunion, Tacha made plans to take over. She started off by promising her overzealous fans a surprise. She tweeted that she had something in store for them and from then on, the reunion show became the Tacha show.

Her big reveal earlier today turned out to be the launch of a new product, which according to the reality TV star, sold out.

WE FUCKING SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!

WE CONFIDENTLY BRAG DIFFERENTLY!!!! 500PCS SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!

FUCKING SOLD OUT IN 2HRS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

WE FUCKING SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!

WE CONFIDENTLY BRAG DIFFERENTLY!!!! 500PCS SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!

FUCKING SOLD OUT IN 2HRS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

She released a new line of wireless power banks dubbed Tacha Power, and in a few hours managed to sell out all 500 units. Her fans can’t seem to get enough of this fact as they have taken to social media to celebrate their collective win.

15k X 500 =7.5millon Naira

500pcs freaking SOLDOUT!!!!!!!!!! in 2hrs

15k X 500 =7.5millon Naira

500pcs freaking SOLDOUT!!!!!!!!!! in 2hrs

Titans are playing and this is just the beginning! Congratulations

See let me tell u something I like @Symply_Tacha because of her industrialization and her skill of making things work in her favor.the one female I think every female in Nigeria should imitate from, if not.imitate her business mind set .

Her appearance on the reunion show also propelled her to top trends, as words like bragging, arrogance, and disqualified have been thrown around all across Twitter and Instagram.

When it A Fact,then it A fact Not Brag! And even if it Brag,it is not Murder! Allow us Brag! Tacha is not on Your level! And this is A Fact! Not Brags! if your Favorites havent made 7.5m in 2hrs Gedifok!