We have taken note of Wike’s subtle threat of violence – APC

The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has taken note of Nyesom Wike’s “subtle threat of violence come 2019.”

The party said this in reaction to the governor’s claim that he would risk his life to stop the APC in 2019.

Chris Finebone, spokesman of the APC in Rivers said WIKE needs to be factual about which party almost destroyed the country.

“Nigerians know between APC and PDP the party that finished the nation’s institutions and brought us to this sorry pass. Wike needs to reset his assessment faculty and be factual and honest for once,” Finebone said.

“There is no evidence that INEC and the police are collaborating to favour APC like the PDP, INEC, security agencies collaborated with Wike and Gesila Khan to hand over the entire electoral process to Nyesom Wike and the PDP in 2015.

“The verdicts handed down by the appeal courts recently over the last rerun election in Rivers state cannot be politicised by Wike as a means of shoring up morale amongst his party members. He should spare the judiciary his needless scathing criticism.

“Rivers people and Nigerians are fed up with the governor’s antics of praising the judiciary when judgements favour his interest and lampooning the judiciary when otherwise happens.

“The APC has taken notice of his subtle threat of violence come 2019. We can only remind him that 2019 won’t be 2015. Never. A word is enough for the wise, they say.”