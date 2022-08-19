TECH MEETS ART WAS THE THEME AT THE TECNO CAMON 19 MONDRIAN LAUNCH EVENT

Renowned smartphone brand TECNO held a launch for the newest addition to the Camon 19 series called the TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrain Edition. In attendance were celebrities from the tech, art, fashion and entertainment industries, who graced the blue carpet.

The launch event theme “Tech meets Art” had an array of innovative artworks on display in partnership with the African Artists Foundation (AAF) got the audience to experience the Mondrian works through their art and how technology came in to capture them.

TECNO’s brand manager Luke Pan joined brand ambassador, Tiwa Savage as they unveiled the artwork and the Camon 19 Mondrian Edition. This fancy piece of luxury was the highlight as guests crooned that they had seen nothing like it.

The TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian Edition is the first device to feature sunlight drawing technology, which means the device changes to a Mondrian piece of art when in contact with sunlight or ultra-violet (UV) light.

TECNO didn’t stop there, the audience was encouraged to show their creativity with the Mondrian-inspired paint booth. The paint booth saw celebrities like ex-big brother housemate OkuSaga Adeoluwa and Road to spotlight star Sophie Alakija amongst others.

It was a night of Art, Tech, Fashion and TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian Edition.