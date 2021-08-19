Technology meets fun! The glitz and Tech Glam of TECNO Phantom X

Hey fashion forward readers! Isn’t it a dream to have a phone that can also double as a fashion item? It definitely is. For so long, we have had out gadgets hinder our glam look in many ways. Imagine wanting to use a dainty sling bag and can’t because your phone is too big to fit in it. Or you have this sleek chinos trousers on, and the fit of your smartphone in its pocket is downplaying the overall cool look you’re gunning for. Sometimes, phones come in horrible, block colours that they just throw the colour sync of your outfit at tangent. All of these are frustrating scenarios that we would like to scrap out of our world completely.

That is why TECNO’s Phantom X is my current absolute favourite. First of all, have you seen what that phone looks like? It is sleek and beautiful and classy for days. But before I get ahead of myself, let me calmly tell you why I have a huge crush on this phone.

Colour and Design


The Phantom X comes in 2 art-inspired colours – Van Gogh’s Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer

Phantom X has the industry’s first curved silk glass surface etched texture. This is one of the reasons the device looks so elegant and suave. Even before holding it, you just know there is something different about the phone. The phone isn’t just elegant, it is also artistic. And that becomes very obvious from the colours the phone comes in. PHANTOM X comes in two colours: Van Gogh’s Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer Garden.

In case you do not know, Van Gogh and Monet are two of the most popular painters of all time. These colours give the device a mysterious and exuberant look that you can’t ever overlook.

Impressive Camera Performance

CityScape Photo taken at Night with the Phantom X

Everyone loves to lock down their fabulous look. I mean, why put in the effort to look glam if it’s not going to get on the gram? So the type of phones we like are the ones that not only look great (and make us look great while at it), but also have great camera features. Phantom X checks this box too! Phantom X has triple rear and dual front cameras. And thanks to its 50MP Ultra-Night Camera with a 1/1.3-inch Ultra-Large Sensor, you will take swell night pictures on your fun night life of great quality.

Superb Virtual Assistant, Ella

Unlike what some people think, many fashion lovers are also ambitious go-getters. Many of them have fast-paced, on-the-move lives daily. Here is where Phantom X’s Ella comes in. Ella is that ever-present, on-the-move assistant that helps you take notes, set alarms and reminders or even add a note to your to-do list, (and so much more), at the blink of an eye. All you need to do is speak to your Phantom X, and you’ll get things done on your phone just like that. Perfect, isn’t it?

Watch how Ella works as Fisayo Fosudo plays around with the Intelligent assistant.

Of course, these aren’t the only features that the Phantom X has. The device finds focus in a flash with full pixel dual-core focus and laser focus. It uses integrated neural network to ensure that every portrait is flawless. You can edit your own videos with your own hands, and have a perfect outcome.

Phantom X blurs out cluttered backdrops and puts you sharply in focus, even when you’re on the move. It has the most used Office software built-in so you can work on the move. And you can chatter away with friends without interrupting your favourite videos with its floating pop-up message notifications.

What more can I say. I am in love, and you must see why by now.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 19, 2021

BET Africa celebrates the year of the black woman

BET Africa to celebrate women’s month in South Africa with features on talented women from Tyler Perry Sistas, Isono leading ...

Op-Ed Editor August 18, 2021

Reddington Zaine Laboratory creates additional COVID testing centres for travelling Nigerians

As the world begins to recover from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, various measures have been adopted by ...

Op-Ed Editor August 18, 2021

Access Bank’s USSD security advancement protects customers against fraud

Seeking best-in-class ways to safeguard the resources of its customers, Access Bank PLC introduced the *901*911# USSD code, a solution ...

Op-Ed Editor August 18, 2021

Be a millionaire in the Crown Premium Pasta One-One Dance Campaign

Crown Premium Pasta, a Non-Sticky and Great Quality Pasta that allow Consumers to Delight their Family and friends with countless ...

Op-Ed Editor August 17, 2021

On BET Africa’s Isono, Sarah & Vorster team up to destroy Mother Mary

This August, BET Africa (DStv channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) is thrilled to expand the riveting storyline, and welcomes back seasoned ...

Op-Ed Editor August 17, 2021

Health and safety remain the core of our business…Beloxxi Industries Ltd

Beloxxi has restated its commitment to the safety of its staff, consumers and its environment, according to a statement by ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail