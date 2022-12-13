TEF, US To Increase Trade, Investment Between African Countries

The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation are partnering to host an official kickoff event to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States. This dynamic evening event will open President Biden’s U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit on December 12, 2022, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to celebrate and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, support young entrepreneurs, encourage relationship building and deal making, and highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.

This welcome reception themed “The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties” will be hosted by the Secretary of State and the Prosper Africa Initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tony Elumelu Foundation. The event will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will feature a remarks program and panel discussion, followed by a reception.

The Innovators Gathering is the first U.S. government hosted event during the week of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, bringing together African and Diaspora innovators, entrepreneurs, and U.S. investors for an evening to celebrate and strengthen U.S.-Africa cultural and economic ties.

The evening will support in catalyzing partnerships between African and Diaspora innovators/entrepreneurs and U.S. capital/technology. It will showcase how the United States and its partners such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation, are bringing together U.S. and African investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations.

This reception will celebrate and strengthen US-Africa partnerships, serving as a milestone for the work achieved together so far, and as a catalyst for future action. It will showcase the dynamism and depth of the multi-dimensional cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, and highlight the opportunities in Africa as one of the fastest-growing startup cultures in the world. The event will feature U.S. government leaders, young entrepreneurs, investors, sports figures, artists, and influencers who show the rich ties between the U.S. and African nations.

It will also draw media attention and showcase young Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs in attendance to foster greater relationship building and deal making, and to highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.

President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

