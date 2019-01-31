The Big 5: I will concede if I lose in free, fair elections – Atiku; Buhari’s suspension of Onnoghen fair, balanced – Tinubu | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

I will concede if I lose free, fair elections – Atiku

On the televised town hall show The Candidates and hosted by journalist Kadaria Ahmed on NTA Wednesday night, APC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has said that he would concede in the February 16 elections if he loses, but only if it is free and fair. He was with his running mate Peter Obi.

Buhari’s suspension of Onnoghen fair, balanced – Tinubu

National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu on Wednesday described the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen by President Buhari as an eminently fair and balanced approach to the matter. Tinubu said this in a letter entitled: ‘Reply to Atiku’s State of the Nation’, made available to newsmen in Lagos.

EFCC drags ex-SGF Babachir Lawal to court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dragged a former Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, following fraud charges filed against him on Wednesday at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, according to report from Premium Times. Reports say Lawal and five others, including his company, Rholavision Engieneering Ltd are faced with 10 counts, while the Okes are faced with four counts.

We are not witch-hunting Ambode – Lagos Assembly

The rift between the Lagos State House of Assembly and the executive arm took another turn with the lawmakers reconvening for an emergency parliamentary session on Wednesday. Reacting on behalf of the House at a news conference after Wednesday’s emergency meeting, the Majority Leader, Mr Sanai Agunbiade said that the House was not witch-hunting Ambode, but wanted due process on the appropriation bill.

Atiku working for foreign interest – Oshiomole

Speaking at the Abakaliki township stadium in Ebonyi during the APC presidential campaign, Oshiomhole said Atiku, who wrote letters to United Kingdom, Unites States and European Union, was appealing to western sentiment angling to take over Nigeria’s economy. He called on the voters reject Atiku, saying foreign nations can not impose a leader on Nigerians.