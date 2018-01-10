[The Church Blog] Thus Saith the Lord: A peep into the 2018 prophesies

It’s no longer news; every new year is accompanied by all sorts of religious traditions. The king of them all being the announcement of prophecies – a truckload of them from all sources.

And as usual, we went around scouting for all of 2018 prophesies; as many as we could find and compiled them below according to the giver of the prophecy.

Sam Adeyemi: The Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre declared 2018 as the Year of Soaring Higher for the members of Daystar. One of the most notable of Pastor Sam’s prophesies is that 2018 will be a year of massive disruption in the political and economic systems.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye: General Overseer, Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian of God (RCCG) has in his usual fashion released his 2018 Prophesies which he had carefully categorised under Individual, RCCG, Nigeria and International. We had posted his list of prophecies under an earlier post.

Catch up: [The Church Blog] “Less Earthquakes, More Floods” | Read Pastor Adeboye’s Prophecy for 2018

Dr DK Olukoya: The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has tagged 2018 as “The Year of Extra-ordinary turnaround”. Olukoya urged Christians to be more prayerful this year as there will be “death of rebellious leaders and kings, political confusion, great fall for corrupt people”.

1. Year of terrible attack on marriages

2. Year of wild infirmity attack

3. Spiritual weakness would be a tragedy

4. Fingers would be ready to fight.

5. Deliverance from long time bondage

6. Manifestation of the raw power of God

7. Death Of rebellious kings and leaders.

8. Many will overcome generational bondage

9. Tragic year for those with Absalom spirit

10. Disgrace of the strong man of fear

11. Wrath of heaven over sexual perverse nations and leaders

12. Tragic year for Jehazi (fake)ministers

13. Yokes of barrenness will be broken this year

14. Rough year for modern-day Jonahs

15. Animal will pursue hunter

16. Wind blowing year

17. Masquerading captivity

18 Laziness in prayer will cause havoc

19 Stings from strange insects

20. God will stretch out his rod of judgement on Nations opposing God

22. Terror would swallow terror and vomit poison

23. Year of scientific witchcraft

24. Rough year for those given to alcohol

25 Year to cast your net on the right side

26. Year of 1st Samuel 3:11

27. Great fall for those engaged in corruption

28. Strange shifts

29. Divine happenings

30 Global economy downturn (low) if we don’t pray

31. God will raise females prophets or just prophetess

32. Disgrace for hard drug users

33. God will reward those that bank with him (tithers)

34. Personal deliverance

35 Political confusion in the year 2018

Apostle Johnson Suleman: The lead pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries is definitely not left out of the announcement of 2018 prophesies. In his list of 50 prophesies for 2018, he mentioned serial bombings in Nigeria, manhunt against Ekiti state governor, the Nigerian economy amongst many others.

Read below:

1. Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018

2. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria

3. Imo Governor to make governorship a family affair

4. Donald Trump’s health needs attention

5. A new strategy of killing perceived political enemies in Nigeria will arise

6. Wildfire outbreak in an American state

7. Manhunt for Ekiti Governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria

8. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders

9. God says “Let Sambo Dasuki go”

10. President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency

11. A former Nigerian military President laid to rest

12. Many bloggers to be arrested and jailed

13. Bola Tinubu to have public showdown with President Buhari

14. Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace

15. Political blackmail to be on the rise

16. I saw two great northern kings in open conflict

17. Church buildings collapse, tears, tears

18. EFCC boss to have major setback

19. Nollywood, new stars to take over

20. 2018 budget, Senate, and presidency lockjam

21. NAFDAC to pray against fire disaster

22. Senate President to be harassed, embarrassed. Many publications and threatened arrest

23. DSS boss, to attend to his health

24. Fresh charges against Abubakar Atiku and friends to be embarrassed

25. I saw major bombings in Egypt

26. Attempt on the life of Chief Femi Fani Kayode’s wife

27. South African Jacob Zuma to be humiliated

28. Atiku’s men will betray him

29. U.K bombings, biggest in history

30. Channels TV in court crisis

31. America, Canada, Asia, to experience hurricanes

32. Ibe Kachikwu to be removed and replaced

33. NTA to pray against losing a top boss

34. Shoprite Lagos to beef up securities, I see a major raid.

35. I see Fulani herdsmen entering Lagos and Rivers massively

36. Oh America, I see war in 2018

37. Let’s pray against train accident. I saw a train going out of the rail

38. I saw the naira gaining relevance

39. I see a new political party that will divide APC and PDP

40. 2019, power will not move from the North

41. I see serious politics against Osibanjo

42. Nigeria pray against air crash

43. I saw a young Nigerian musician experiencing major media attack sponsored by a fellow musician of the same genre

44. Kardashian family, topsy-turvy in 2018

45. I see some Nollywood stars permanently leaving Nigeria for better opportunities

46. 2018, the year of the Army. So much military presence and control

47. Good luck Jonathan should pray not to be bereaved

48. Nnamdi Kanu to be embarrassed both locally and internationally

49. God will give people good health and there will be cure for incurable diseases

50. I see a group rising in the North and asking for their own nation.

Apostle Ogochukwu: We are not exactly sure who he is or what his church; Excellent Christian Ministry Int’l represents. But, when it comes to 2018 prophesies, it would seem like everyone has a say. In his list of prophecies, he talks about probing in CBN, EFCC, bomb explosions and pressure conflicts.

INDIVIDUAL

1. It is a year of supernatural surprises

2. The manifestation of God’s spirit and power will be evident and mighty in the lives of many

3. A year of outstanding, debatable, indescribable and terrifying miracles.

4. Many will experience shocking and terrible surprises

5. Many barren women shall be mothers of twins and triplets

6. There shall be a great and deep yearn for God this year

7. The little shall become mighty while the mighty shall be brought low

8. Many shall encounter divine and angelic deliverances and helps

9. Corrupt, occult and controversial preachers shall be exposed and humiliated

10. More scandals in the church will be exposed

11. Genuine young preaching generals shall emerge while the old ones will bow out.

12. Before the end of the year many will shout for joy.

NIGERIA

13. The untouchables shall be touched.

14. The govt will deliberately fight the church with terrible policies and actions

15. Secession threats will reduce a bit but will pick up aggressively by the middle of the year.

16. Fresh economic reforms ongoing to stabilize the economy and naira

17. Dwindling economy. Things will pick up a bit and drop

18. The president’s health still not okay, he needs more prayers

19. Many politicians will not finish their term, some will be replaced while some will end up in hospitals

20. Nigeria will begin a serious move in assembling vehicles

21. Service chiefs dismissed and replaced

22. The police force will be given serious attention as corrupt officers will be weeded out

23. The Nigerian military will have huge success in their quest to combating terrorism

24. More arrests of members of opposition party this year

25. More pressure groups coming up

26. Earthquake coming to the north

27. Pray against genocide in Nigeria

28. More bomb explosions and tribal conflicts

29. Probing in CBN

30. Probing in EFCC

31. Pray against devastating fire outbreaks and mysterious floods

32. Atiku will face serious challenges in his quest to becoming president and will be resisted

33. Fayose will face a new task that will lead to his promotion.

34. Serious probing in WAEC and JAMB

35. A powerful occult group will be halted – badoo

36. Many political office holders will be disgraced from office

37. Massive importation, exportation of harmful drugs will be discovered in Lagos

38. Kidnappers dens, kidnappers, church shrines, kingpins, cultists and their sponsors will be heavily caught and exposed

39. Pray against ceaseless tanker explosions

40. More prayers needed for Nollywood actors and actresses against death

41. Pray against death for Yoruba Nollywood actors/actresses

42. IPOB – In their bid to restrategise, there shall be disagreements among top leaders

43. The Nigeria coat of arms -The eagle symbol removed and missing in the spirit. Let’s pray against any threat to our unity. The strength to carry on as a nation should be restored

44. Investors in real estates, agriculture, electronics and marketing shall have high sales this year

45. 9mobile will still face challenges and be sold, MTN and Glo also challenges

WORLD

46. Another global climatic change that will cause serious panic and problem

47. Volcanic erruption at Vietnam, let’s pray it be averted

48. A little sun shine towards Zimbabwe, all hope is not lost, a new dawn coming.

49. NATO will experience challenges and problems

50. Economic changes and policies in China

51. Global economy will drop drastically

52. Revolution in Europe. I see protests in nations

53. Tecno phones, I see a new massive brand coming out.

54. Devastating natural disasters earthquakes, turbulence, flood and extreme weather conditions, earth burning.

55. Fire balls from the sky, lets pray against global war of nations

56. USA will be attacked heavily but will receive divine help and backing

57. A digital currency will surpass bitcoin both in structure, membership and asset, it’s TBC (The Billion Coin)

Hmmm! Where and when do we start ticking these 2018 prophesies off our list?

At the end, Let God’s word be true and every man, a liar.