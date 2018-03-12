[The Film Blog] Rejoice, Black Panther Fans! Marvel Has Officially Confirmed a Black Panther Sequel

It’s official! Black Panther is getting a sequel! Not that this was any surprise though, given how the first Black Panther film, which hit cinemas almost a month ago, has completely obliterated all expectations. It’s currently looking to win the box office for the fourth consecutive week.

Still, despite the massive success, Marvel Studios had yet to announce that a sequel was on the way. Many believed that Marvel’s President Kevin Feige and the company were just playing their cards as close to their chest as possible, trying to keep the post-Avengers 4 world a secret. Secrets or no secret, we all knew that a Black Panther sequel was coming sooner or later, and Feige finally made things official.

Speaking with EW, the Marvel Studios boss was asked about the prospect of more Black Panther, and he was quick to say there was more in store for the now-beloved world of Wakanda. “Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Feige said of the Black Panther sequel. “One of the favourite pasttimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One an talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

So there you have it. A Black Panther sequel is already in the works but another concern is the release date. Already, Marvel has a robust slate of upcoming films to keep us busy through 2022. That’s a long time from now. And I’m hoping the film can be squeezed in 2020? Wishful thinking, I know, but if Wakanda has taught me something, is that anything is possible.