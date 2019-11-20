The largest gathering of SMEs in Nigeria, at the BusinessDay Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs Awards ceremony

The 2nd edition of the BusinessDay Top 100 Fastest-Growing SMEs Award ceremony is an event to watch out for this December. As a way to run-up 2019 activities, Business Day will be recognising fast-growing businesses, which have been able to make significant impact on the country’s economy.

The Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs Award is an initiative of BusinessDay Media. The first of it’s kind, the award is specially designed to recognize and celebrate the impact and achievements of the 100 fastest-growing small and medium scale companies across Nigeria.

This edition of the Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs Award is themed: UNLOCKING NIGERIA’S SME POTENTIAL: The path to Economic Growth. To be included in the list of Nigeria’s top 100 fastest growing companies, a company has to meet certain criteria. This event is scheduled to hold on the 6th of December 2019.

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: 6th December, 2019

Time: 10 am

With over 2000 delegates expected to be in attendance, the activities lined up for this edition includes masterclasses, panel sessions, and exhibition from over 50 companies across Nigeria, and ends with an exclusive dinner and award ceremony.

The Master Classes include:

  • Creative Business Master Class – powered by Trace Naija
  • Accessing Impact Investing – powered by Acumen
  • The Authentic Voice – powered by Acumen
  • Make-up & Beauty Product – powered by House of Tara Make-up School
  • Customer Acquisition & Retention – powered by Jumia
  • Digital Marketing & Branding – powered by Red Media
  • Preparing your Business for Investment – powered by Argentil
  • Growing your Business – powered by E3 37 Solutions
  • Developing Talents for the Future of work – powered by Utiva
  • Building an Artificial Intelligence &

Technology-enabled Business – powered by Pwc

This edition of the Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs is proudly sponsored by Bank Of Industry, First City Monument Bank, Renmoney, Sasware, Flutterwave, Enyo, Paystack; proudly refreshed by Coca Cola and Lasena Water; other partners include YNaija, Fate Foundation, Naija Startups, Studio 24, Views Channel, Acumen, Reach Africa, Lagos Angel Investors, and the media partners are Bella Naija, Pulse Ng.

For further enquires on sponsorship and partnership contact:

Funmi – 0903 513 2838

Linda – 0810 159 9355

