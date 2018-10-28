The Late 5: Atiku, Osinbajo exchange words on restructuring – again, Bishop Oyedepo warns FG on killings | Other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Kaduna Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan has said in a statement Sunday, that the curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs has been relaxed after considerable peace has returned to the city.

Aruwan said residents could now move around until 5:00 pm, adding that the prevailing peace had encouraged the authority to relax the curfew on Monday between 6:00 am and 5:00 pm.

In a satellite telecast of the church’s prayer session for the nation monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the founder and President of the Living Faith Church worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has again warned Nigerians and politicians over the unending killings of innocent Nigerians.

“Politicians be warned, whether in power or not in power. There is no day Nigeria will become an Islamic nation and this nation will remain one nation. Allow the Christians to go to church, allow the Muslims go to their mosque and let the traditional worshippers do their thing.

“God is giving Nigeria peace, by all means, the peace of those promoting this wickedness, God is taking away, if they refuse to repent. Their supplies shall dry up because Nigeria shall not see war.”

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba has said, in a statement, that “the cruel and reckless socio-economic policies of Kaduna State Government” are the root causes of the current crisis in the state and asked the government to immediately respite all security measures put in place by the Ahmed Makarfi government to ensure peaceful coexistence across the state.

“The Kaduna crisis is not just a painful reminder of a relatively distant past we were better off without, it is a sad commentary on the state of our communal relations exacerbated by cruel and reckless socio-economic policies of the Kaduna State Government.

“It similarly represents leadership failure in the state as certain pre-emptive security measures ought to have been put in place in Kaduna metropolis when this conflict started at Kasuwan Magani.”

Speaking at the University of Ibadan Saturday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo accused People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of faking honesty with his campaign on restructuring Nigeria.

Osinbajo said, “Of course, we were taking the Federal Government to court then. They opposed every step,” while specifically alluding to Abubakar.

Abubakar replied saying, “Professor Osinbajo needs to be reminded that there are well-documented accounts in the Nigerian media chronicling Atiku Abubakar’s support and struggle for restructuring.

“The question we want to ask Professor Osinbajo is this – why do he and his boss constantly resort to rewriting history? Why can they not campaign on their achievements? Is it that they are forced to campaign on subterfuge because they have no achievements to campaign on?”

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, James Myam has Sunday confirmed that three members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) or Shiite, died on Saturday, while two soldiers sustained injuries when the sect clashed with troops at Zuba in the FCT.

“The sect who were supposedly in a procession established an illegal roadblock denying motorists free passage.

“When the troops’ convoy attempted to clear the roadblock, they met stiff opposition from the sect.

“Consequently, troops of 102 Guards Battalion in whose Area of Responsibility the incident occurred rushed to the convoy’s rescue,” Myam said.

And stories from around the world…

The names of the 11 people killed in Saturday’s attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh have been released, with the oldest aged 97.

Two brothers and a husband and wife were among those killed. Six people were injured, including four policemen.

The suspect, Robert Bowers, 46, is in custody and faces 29 criminal counts.

US President Donald Trump has called the attack a “wicked act of mass murder“.

Leicester City fans have gathered to lay flowers at the King Power Stadium Sunday after reports the club’s owner was on board a helicopter which crashed and burst into flames.

The helicopter – feared to have been carrying owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha – and two pilots crashed in the corner of a car park moments after taking off from the centre circle after a Premier League game last night.

BBC has reported that a family source said the owner himself was on board.

One person has died and two were injured after the bodyguards of a Sri Lankan government minister opened fire on a crowd amid a deepening constitutional crisis.

The petroleum minister, Arjuna Ranatunga, and a former Sri Lankan cricket captain were trying to enter a government agency in the capital, Colombo, at about 3 pm on Sunday when he was confronted by supporters of the president, Maithripala Sirisena.

One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent exiled activists has quit Twitter and Facebook, saying that the social media giants have become tools for oppressive governments and trolls to harass and silence campaigners.

Manal al-Sharif, one of the leading figures in Saudi women’s long fight for the right to drive in their homeland, deleted her Twitter account live on stage at the SingularityU Nordic “global innovation” conference last week.

“Twitter is really a powerful tool, and it is being used against us,” she said.

Cristina Gozdal turned out to vote on Sunday hoping her country was on the verge of electing its very own Donald Trump.

“He thinks like the people think,” Gozdal, a 45-year-old systems analyst, said of Jair Bolsonaro, the far right’s favourite to become Brazil’s next leader, as she cast her vote a few blocks from Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach.