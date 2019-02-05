The Late 5: Women protest at INEC, demand violence-free polls; I was investigated for being privy to illicit transfer of funds – Obanikoro | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Buhari seeks support from Ekiti monarch against elections

President Buhari on Tuesday met monarchs in Ekiti and sought their support for his re-election bid ahead of the forthcoming general elections. Buhari met with the traditional rulers at the Government House in Ado Ekiti, where he sought their support for his government to guarantee peace in the country.

We only seek a second term, not third, like some people – Buhari

In a veiled attack on former president Olusegun Obasanjo, President Buhari on Tuesday said that he is only seeking a second term in office and not a third term as did “some people.” Speaking with Ondo State Council of Obas in Akure, he said, “We have just finished one term and are seeking a second one. After that, the constitution doesn’t permit any more.”

I was investigated for being privy to illicit transfer of funds – Obanikoro

Former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, on Tuesday admitted before a Federal High Court in Lagos that he was investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for being privy to illicit transfer of funds. Obanikoro made the statement while giving evidence in the criminal trial of the immediate-past Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, facing charges of an alleged N6.9billion fraud.

Women protest at INEC, demand violence-free polls

A coalition of women numbering over 500 on Tuesday staged a protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja demanding that the forthcoming elections should be devoid of any form of electoral irregularities. They also used the occasion to call on other political gladiators to shun violence during the forthcoming elections.

Lagos speaker dares Ambode to prove allegations Assembly gets N800m monthly

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has challenged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and other members of the executive arm to prove that lawmakers had been receiving N800 million monthly since 2015. Obasa said this on Tuesday during the governor’s 2019 budget presentation ceremony inside the legislative chamber. Obasa accused the executive arm of keeping silent, in the wake of the disagreement between the lawmakers and them over budget matters, while a section of the media ”misinformed the public about the lawmakers’ expenditure”.