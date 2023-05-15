The Media Blog: Rufai Oseni Urges Politicians to Take Cue from Hilda Baci’s Unifying Success

Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni, known for his straight-shooting commentary, couldn’t contain his excitement and admiration as he shared his thoughts on Hilda Baci’s monumental achievement.

Baci, a highly accomplished restaurateur, has shattered the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual,” surpassing the previous record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019, which stood at an impressive 87 hours and 45 minutes. Baci’s historic feat has left everyone in awe, including Rufai Oseni.

With contagious enthusiasm, Oseni praised Baci for her incredible display of skill and endurance. The remarkable culinary journey began at 4 pm on Thursday when Baci ignited her cooker, ready to embark on this extraordinary challenge. As the hours ticked by, Baci surpassed the 96-hour mark she had set for herself, demonstrating her unwavering determination and passion for her craft. And apparently, she is not done yet.

Read Also: Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual

Oseni, known for his outspoken nature, commended Baci for carrying Nigeria on her shoulders through this achievement. He highlighted the unity and camaraderie showcased during the event, emphasizing how Nigerians rallied behind Baci, proving that unity is possible among the diverse populace of Lagos. Oseni lamented the political division that often plagues the country but saw hope in the unifying power of Baci’s accomplishment.

The passionate presenter didn’t hold back, urging politicians to put aside their selfish interests and stop dividing Nigeria. He hopes that Baci’s story touches the hearts of politicians, emphasizing the need for unity rather than division.

He said, “And I’m happy that you have truly shown that Nigerians can be united. You see, the only problem and the blind spot we have is when it comes to politics. This is the same Lagos where they said some people are not Lagosians during elections, that they said they should go back to their village. But you can see, yes, I always give stray bullets because the stray bullet I give is the truth.

“This is the same Lagos that they told some people to go back to their village. You can see the unity of Lagos. You can see the spirit. And I just hope politicians will stop dividing Nigeria because of their own selfish interests. People didn’t have to fight because there were no polling units there. They didn’t have to steal ballot boxes. They didn’t have to use thugs to beat people there. Everybody came together. But anything that involves politicians, Madarou will enter it because they believe in dividing and ruling.”

Addressing Baci directly, Oseni expressed his pride and support but reminded her that she hadn’t reached her self-imposed target of 96 hours. Encouraging her to keep pushing until she hit that mark, he urged her not to stop merely because she was tired.

He said, “Hilda, I am so proud of you, but please, you are not done, Hilda. You are not done because you have not met the target you set for yourself. You told yourself before anybody knew about this, that you want to do it for 96 hours. So please keep going until you hit the mark. Don’t stop because you are tired. Stop when you are done. And we are rooting for you and we’re solidly behind you.”

Read Also: Rema, Wizkid, Tobi Amusan, Hilda Baci – Nigerians Who Have Set Guinness World Records

Drawing inspiration from Baci’s achievement, Oseni recalled another remarkable moment in Nigerian history when dancer Kaffy broke the dance marathon record, which was also broadcast live on television. The impact of Kaffy’s accomplishment was profound, leading to international acclaim and life-altering opportunities. Oseni predicted a similar outcome for Baci, foreseeing a wave of endorsements and a chance to inspire the next generation.

Baci’s achievement resonated deeply with Oseni and the Nigerian public, serving as a testament to the incredible potential that lies within the country.

Through Baci’s feat, Nigerians were reminded of their collective strength, and the hope for a more unified and prosperous future burned brighter than ever.