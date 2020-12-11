The two-sides of Buhari’s attempt to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

Nigeria is recognised as the largest economy in Africa (now in its worst recession in more than 20 years); yet, regarded as the poverty capital of the world. According to research, about 50% (over 100 million) of the country’s population lives in extreme poverty despite its mineral wealth. And this is due to the high level of corruption, unemployment and inequitable distribution of the nation’s resources.

To lift its citizens out of poverty, the Buhari administration has launched a variety of intervention programmes which some Nigerians have benefitted from. They include the N-Power programme, which is the government’s job creation and empowerment initiative for the youth. The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) – a microcredit finance scheme for entrepreneurs. While the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), is the government’s poverty alleviation scheme targeted at primary school pupils.

There is also the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) – a government initiative created to boost the Nigerian economy through leverage and access to finance for youth. The fund hopes to serve as a catalyst to unleash the potential of the youth and enable many of them build businesses that will increase the employment rate.

Also, the FGN SPECIAL INTERVENTION FUND FOR MSMEs (National Enterprise Development Programme) – a Federal Government initiative to provide subsidised loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) at single digit (9% per annum) all-inclusive interest rate. The Fund is also to cater for applications received from SMEDAN under the National Enterprise Development Programme (NEDEP) Scheme.

The Youth Empowerment in the Agricultural Program (YEAP) YEAP was designed in 2013 to increase decent rural employment opportunities for Nigerian youth along area-based priority agricultural value chains.

To further these initiatives, President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday, December 10, 2020, took to his Twitter page to announce to Nigerians what his government is doing to help more Nigerians benefit from these programmes to close the poverty gap.

We remain committed to the plan to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty. To this end I have approved an increase in scope of our Social Investment Programme:

Doubling of @npower_ng beneficiaries to 1 million; 1 million new @geep_ng beneficiaries & 5 million new pupils for @NHGSFP. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 10, 2020

The president’s tweet was met with mixed reactions. While some Nigerians acknowledge his administration’s effort at empowering the citizenry, others think the government has not done enough as it relates to the welfare of its citizens.

PMB, the level of corruption in our various Local Government Councils cannot allow any FG program against poverty in Nigeria to succeed.

The various States Exexutive & Assembly are not in sync with such agenda against poverty.

The impunity is PLC.

My soro soke here is practical — Alagba Ken (@AlagbaKenneth) December 10, 2020

No government is more committed to the welfare of serious youth like this government, the ripple effects of these youth empowerment programs will be felt in the long run as we’re already seeing massive innovations bn sponsored and are yielding positive outcomes. — Engr Yasir Arafat Jubril🏗🏢🌉🛤🛣 (@oil_shaeikh) December 10, 2020

ASUU still on strike for non payment of Salaries.

Police are being owed 2 months Salaries.

Civil Servants are being owed their Salaries.

Pensioners are not getting their Pensions but somebody acting on behalf Buhari is promising N-power [email protected] &NHGSFP double free money. — Comr. Jessie Ogwata🇳🇬 (@WomanOfVoice) December 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/dotoracs/status/1337055446251827202

The Nigerian government cannot alleviate poverty through programs like NPower. To alleviate poverty, govt should roll out subsidies for fuel and healthcare. Social welfare targeted at the lowest income 10% and tax breaks for business will have the desired effect. #EndSARS https://t.co/PPWKPausqN — Bukola Michael Nelson, MBA, RTBMA,ETBMA (@BMichael_Nelson) December 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/EngDavidoladeji/status/1337100364408119299

Lifting Nigerians out of poverty has been on the agenda of this administration, we aren’t there yet but it's obvious we are making progress. This is commendable — Francis Ekpenyong (@ekpesfrancis) December 10, 2020

You tried but the lady who is in charge of Humanitariaan affairs has put 500,000 youth into extreme poverty . It will be good to employ these youth instead of throwing back to another labour market . Move them in to the next level — #Secure North (@SaniHam97547976) December 10, 2020

Let there be security of lives and properties. Be active and not passive in ruling, enough of presidency but let there be president in the country.

Stop using politics but be sincere in developing the nation and eradicate poverty. — Apostle Peter, Ph.D (@AwofadejuPeter) December 10, 2020

While these intervention programmes may be helping to improve the living standard of some Nigerians, there is a need for the government to address the challenges that have either hindered many Nigerians from benefiting from these programmes or denied beneficiaries their entitlements.

The N-Power programme, for instance, which is geared towards reducing the high rate of unemployment among tertiary institution graduates, is said to be plagued with poor management that threatens its smooth functioning, including the non-payment of stipends to some of the beneficiaries.

The GEEP, on the other hand, enables farmers, traders and artisans to gain access to interest-free and collateral-free loans, which solves the collateral problem that many people cannot afford. While the home-grown school feeding programme meant to tackle poverty and improve food security and the health and education of children is also affected by poor management and misappropriation of funds.

To make these programmes more impactful in alleviating poverty, the government needs to address these challenges and deploy more competent hands to effectively manage them and ensure that more Nigerians benefit from its poverty alleviation schemes – that is if the intent is really to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.