The Thread: Is another sex scandal about to rock the White House? The grapevine buzzes about Melania Trump’s affair

While the world was consumed with President Trump’s Paris Climate decision, Monica Bryne was fixing tea for us to drink. Disclaimer: all of this is alleged since we do not live with the Trumps and cannot therefore give factual comment as to the state of their marriage and who’s cleaning whose pipes.

However, it makes for interesting television that previous White House scandals appear to be haunting this adminstration: Watergate, anyone? And now Monica Lewinsky- at least a different version of it.

It’s either Americans hate Trump so much, they would cook up anything to taint his administration or we are on the cusp of another White House scandal.

If you love amebo that much, Monica’s got you. See below:

Is this the time for me to leak the gossip I know about Melania Trump or should I wait. (And I'm serious btw.) — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) June 1, 2017

OK, here goes. And I should say right off the bat: no, I can't reveal my source. So I guess this is the kind of leak that's more like a tip. — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) June 1, 2017

As in: HEY JOURNALISTS WHO INVESTIGATE THIS SORT OF THING: look into it via other channels. — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) June 1, 2017

Though I honestly don't know how newsworthy it is?–given that Melania and 45's marriage is obviously dead to begin with. — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) June 1, 2017

…with DT's knowledge. They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they'd get divorced. But then he won. — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) June 1, 2017

But anything that would embarrass & therefore destabilize him, and accelerate his rate of self-destruction? Good. The sooner to impeachment. — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) June 1, 2017

And this seems like the kind of thing that would embarrass him. So: have at. — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) June 1, 2017

Hi @realDonaldTrump! We're all wondering if your wife @MelaniaTrump is having an affair with the head of security at Tiffanys or nah? pic.twitter.com/yaBpXsX0qd — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) June 1, 2017

Reactions:

Oh come on, who would step out of they had that at home? — Elizabeth Bear 💫 (@matociquala) June 1, 2017

Yaaaas! You spilled that, sis! Thanks for this gift so early during Pride month. — Your Fave's Covfefe (@jaynger_things) June 1, 2017

More useful to find out who DT is having an affair with. — orygoon (@wilkehagen1) June 1, 2017

Mike Pence. — Lunatic Aardvark (@LunaticAardvark) June 1, 2017

Oh Jesus … don't let Vlad hear you say that. — Debra Clark (@debraaclark) June 2, 2017

Melanie's gift to Michelle was a Tiffany's box! pic.twitter.com/mIbbgNybA4 — Armen Karaoghlanian (@armenlovesmary) June 1, 2017

Even if it's true , I don't think it's right to expose or drag Melania into it cuz we hate his guts — Political Season (@politicalseason) June 2, 2017

Oh, it's fair. We are footing the bill for her security so she can live separately & carry on her affair. — WeAreAllCovfefe (@Brogyrl) June 2, 2017

Melania also supported Donald's birther bullshit in TV interviews. She's totally fair game. — PruneTheRoses 🥀 (@taysdadtx) June 2, 2017

Breakvows at Tiffany's. Starring Holly Gofuckyourself. Loved that movie! pic.twitter.com/mxJP3Q940P — Kenneth Hoffman (@NOLAKenneth) June 1, 2017

So that's about what, $400,000 a day we're paying for this guy's blow jobs? — Victor Steele (@BlackHannibal) June 2, 2017

What a covfefe.

