Use of social media to promote hate speech will no longer be tolerated – El-Rufai

The governor of Kaduna, Nasiru El-Rufai Wednesday, said hate speech and fake news were the biggest threats to national security – saying those found wanting will be arrested.

Highlights:

The governor said this when he received Anthony Alolagbe , the new commander of ‘Operation Safe Haven’, a military task force, in Kaduna.

, the new commander of ‘Operation Safe Haven’, a military task force, in Kaduna. There is need to curtail the emerging trend of using social media to create crisis in the country. I think collectively we have to fight it and discourage those behind it by arresting and prosecuting them.

In this state, we will not allow anyone engage in propagation of hate speech and fake news; there is a provision in the penal code in Kaduna state that deals with that.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that Nigerians were becoming more aware of the dangers hate speech, fake news and the abuses on social media pose to the peace, unity and stability of this country.