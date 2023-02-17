The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

A Sunday Love Affair (Netflix)

A Sunday Affair is a romantic drama set in Nigeria that follows two best friends, Uche and Toyin, who fall in love with Sunday, a charming, yet flawed man. A love triangle ensues with the ladies not aware that they are in love with the same man.

The cast of the film includes acclaimed Nigerian actor Nse Ikpe-Etim who plays Uche, Dakore Egbuson-Akande as Toyin, Oris Erhuero as Sunday, Alexx Ekubo (Weekend Getaway), Uzor Osimpkpa (Fifty), Chris Iheuwa (Rattlesnake) and Hilda Dokubo (Accidental Affair).

Perfect Match (Netflix)

Perfect Match draws cast members from other Netflix relationship reality shows in “the ultimate game of love.” Singles like Bartise Bowden, Chloe Veitch, Francesca Farago, and Shayne Jansen mingle in a tropical paradise, where they compete to form relationships. The most compatible couples get matchmaking powers, breaking up some people and sending others on dates with new arrivals. Love is not blind here, but truly chaotic.

The Company You Keep (Hulu)

This new ABC cat-and-mouse romantic drama starring Milo Ventimiglia is all about trickery. In contrast to his last show, This Is Us, no one is likely to cry, except for his character’s marks.

Charlie’s mother, father, and sister all try to scam rich people out of their money, so it’s kind of in the family. When he falls in love with undercover CIA officer Emma, his life as a con artist gets more complicated. They don’t know what each other does for a living, but they will find out sooner or later. When this happens, kissing and making up might not be enough to save their relationship.

Sharper (Apple TV Plus)

In Sharper, Sebastian Stan plays Max, a grifter, Julianne Moore is Madeline, a woman dating a billionaire, and John Lithgow plays said billionaire, Richard Hobbes. In a web of lies and misdirects, Madeline and Richard, as well as Richard’s son Tom (Justice Smith) all become targets in Max’s scam… or are they? The film is layers with twists and misdirects to keep audiences guessing as to who’s really working the long con here.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 (Paramount Plus)

Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season is what it should have been from the start: a straight-up remake of Next Generation. There is no more talk about Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) going on new adventures with a new crew.

Will Riker and Deanna Troi had already been played by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis. Now, more of the original cast is joining the reunion. Gates McFadden is playing Beverly Crusher, Michael Dorn is playing Worf, and LeVar Burton is playing Geordi La Forge. Even Brent Spiner is back, even though Data has already died several times. When Dr. Crusher is in danger, she calls her old captain and former love interest, Picard, for help.

Carnival Row season 2 (Prime Video)

Amazon doubled, no, triple-downed on finding a big fantasy series by investing in The Lord of the Rings, The Wheel of Time, and Carnival Row. The first two were big successes, but the latter is ending after only two seasons.

Season 2 begins with the steampunk society of Burgue on the brink of war between humans and fae. On orders from the new chancellor, the fae are confined to the Carnival Row area. Disgraced police inspector Philo (Orlando Bloom) has lost his job for being half-fae, but is soon drawn into a disturbing murder mystery. The investigation brings him once again into the orbit of his ex-lover, fae agitator Vignette (Cara Delevingne).