The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 7 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are seven movies or series you need to see this weekend

The Mother (Netflix)

Prepare for an epic role reversal as Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s better half, steps into a new realm of movies. Say goodbye to her usual rom-coms because she’s diving headfirst into an electrifying action thriller. In this untitled adventure, J.Lo portrays a formidable yet nameless assassin faced with an agonizing choice: to protect her baby daughter from menacing enemies (Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal), she must give her up.

Fast forward a dozen years and we find Zoe (played by Lucy Paez) kidnapped, thrusting her mother out of hiding. Watch as Mom unleashes her rescue skills and begins training her reluctant teenager in the art of self-defense. But lo and behold, Zoe turns out to be a natural, proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Streaming now on Netflix

Overdose (YouTube)

Get ready to dive into the wild world of “Overdose,” a captivating short film that follows the adventures of a young nursing undergraduate on a quest to supercharge her brain power. With her final examination looming ahead, she’s determined not to let her parents down.

Starring the talented Chinonso Arubayi, Ejiro Onajaife, Patrick Diabuah, and Peter Inyang, “Overdose” is a rollercoaster ride of excitement and intrigue. This electrifying flick is executively produced by the one and only Tomi Sode and brought to life by the brilliant producer Desmond Ekunwe.

Mark your calendars for the grand premiere on YouTube, set to take place on the 13th of May 2023.

Air (Prime Video)

Directed by Affleck himself, Ari features Damon in the role of Sonny Vaccaro, a Nike executive. Set in 1984, Nike’s basketball division is struggling, prompting CEO Phil Knight (played by Affleck) to assign Vaccaro with the task of finding a new spokesperson.

Vaccaro sets his sights on the promising draft pick, Michael Jordan, but he must overcome the challenge of convincing his superiors, developing a prototype shoe, and winning the approval of Jordan’s mother, Deloris (portrayed by Viola Davis).

Streaming now on Prime Video

Class of ‘09 (FX on Hulu)

This FBI drama explores the timely theme of artificial intelligence’s impact on society. It toggles between three time periods to show how AI transforms the U.S. criminal justice system.

In 2009, four aspiring FBI agents enter training at Quantico, each with a unique background. In 2023, their careers diverge, and by 2034, law enforcement has undergone a seismic shift due to AI.

Streaming now on Hulu

City on Fire (Apple TV Plus)

From the creators of Gossip Girl and The O.C., Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage comes their latest young adult drama based on Garth Risk Hallberg’s epic novel. The story kicks off with the shooting of Samantha Cicciaro, an NYU student, in Central Park on July 4, 2003.

With Cicciaro alone at the time of the crime, there are no witnesses and minimal physical evidence to go on. However, as the investigation unfolds, it becomes clear that Samantha plays a crucial role in connecting a string of enigmatic citywide fires, the vibrant downtown music scene, and a wealthy real estate family harboring numerous secrets.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special (Peacock)

David Schwimmer, famously known as Ross from Friends, and Nick Mohammed, who played Nate in Ted Lasso, reprise their roles as endearingly clumsy agents tackling cyber crimes. This special installment continues the comedic journey established in the previous two seasons, featuring the unlikely pairing of an arrogant NSA officer (Schwimmer) and an inept computer analyst (Mohammed).

In this latest adventure, Jerry and Joseph find themselves facing their most formidable adversary yet: Joanna Telfer Fortheringham, the new British Energy Minister portrayed by Jennifer Saunders of Absolutely Fabulous fame. In order to protect CySec from her destructive intentions, Jerry and Joseph must step outside the boundaries of their official roles and embark on a daring rogue mission.

Streaming now on Peacock

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 (AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead is entering its final chapter, marking the beginning of the end for this spinoff series as it prepares to join the original show in the realm of TV series that have concluded. The prequel has undergone a significant time jump and is now catching up to the timeline of the original series.

In a shocking revelation, it has been unveiled that Madison, portrayed by Kim Dickens, is actually alive. Together with Morgan Jones (Lennie James), his adopted daughter Mo (Zoey Merchant), June (Jenna Elfman), and a select group of survivors, they find themselves living under the rule of PADRE. Meanwhile, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and others remain separated, hoping for a reunion in the future.

Premieres Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)