The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
Our mantra is “no dull moment.”
So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.
- Afraid
This horror drama focuses on a man and his family who are chosen to test out a new digital assistant called “AIA” that enhances the features of a smart home. Things begin to go awry as AIA learns the behaviour and actions of its owners.
- Force Empire
DCP Mfon takes it upon herself to bring the perpetrator to justice; fueled with anger and vengeance, she vows to expose the identities of the corrupt officers serving in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).
- Blink Twice
A tech billionaire meets a simple server at a fundraising gala and invites her on a vacation trip to his private island. Everything seems to be going fine until they don’t.
- All of Us
The series tells the story of a group of high-born college students who find themselves in trouble and decide to keep a secret that threatens to destroy their social lives and families. They vow to do everything to keep everything secret or die trying.
- Madame Web
A New York paramedic begins to prophesy and sees the future, which leads her to take the role of a saviour by protecting three women from the hands of doom.
- Kalki 2898 AD
The dystopian epic Indian movie tells the story of the arrival of a warrior saviour who was predicted to come and fight the forces of evil.
- Incoming
It’s their first week of high school, and the boys are set to attend the year’s biggest party. “Incoming” depicts how the four boys navigate through a night of chaos.
- The Accident
What should be a joyful celebration of a birthday party soon turns into tragedy as a chain of events follows through set by the birthday.
- Kaos
The chaos on Mount Olympus drives Zeus to an unhealthy state of paranoia as three humans are prophesied to restore balance to the world.
- A Song From the Dark
After her husband’s strange death, a woman hires the services of a spirit hunter to expel a sinister spirit haunting her family.
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
