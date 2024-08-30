The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Afraid

This horror drama focuses on a man and his family who are chosen to test out a new digital assistant called “AIA” that enhances the features of a smart home. Things begin to go awry as AIA learns the behaviour and actions of its owners.

Force Empire

DCP Mfon takes it upon herself to bring the perpetrator to justice; fueled with anger and vengeance, she vows to expose the identities of the corrupt officers serving in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Blink Twice

A tech billionaire meets a simple server at a fundraising gala and invites her on a vacation trip to his private island. Everything seems to be going fine until they don’t.

All of Us

The series tells the story of a group of high-born college students who find themselves in trouble and decide to keep a secret that threatens to destroy their social lives and families. They vow to do everything to keep everything secret or die trying.

Madame Web

A New York paramedic begins to prophesy and sees the future, which leads her to take the role of a saviour by protecting three women from the hands of doom.

Kalki 2898 AD

The dystopian epic Indian movie tells the story of the arrival of a warrior saviour who was predicted to come and fight the forces of evil.

Incoming

It’s their first week of high school, and the boys are set to attend the year’s biggest party. “Incoming” depicts how the four boys navigate through a night of chaos.

The Accident

What should be a joyful celebration of a birthday party soon turns into tragedy as a chain of events follows through set by the birthday.

Kaos

The chaos on Mount Olympus drives Zeus to an unhealthy state of paranoia as three humans are prophesied to restore balance to the world.

A Song From the Dark

After her husband’s strange death, a woman hires the services of a spirit hunter to expel a sinister spirit haunting her family.