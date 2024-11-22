The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Wicked

Ostracised because of her green skin, Elphaba befriends Glinda, a lady obsessed with being famous, and together, they journey to meet the Wizard of Oz, who soon provides them with a crossroad, one that threatens to put an end to their friendship.

Gladiator II

After watching the brutal death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius finds a way to enter the Colosseum after the emperors of Rome conquer his home.

A Ghetto Love Story

It is a romance drama that focuses on two childhood friends, Obinna and Stella, who dream of being together, but their dreams are met with harsh realities that threaten to keep them apart.

Absolution

An old Boston gangster tries to reunite with his family and undo the errors he’s made in the past, but his criminal past follows him around, and he is on the verge of ruining everything he holds dear.

GTMAX

A former motocross champion must confront her fears as she tries to keep her family safe from the grasp of a notorious gang of bikers after they recruited her brother.

Hot Frosty

A widow’s enchanted scarf brings an attractive snowman to life, which begins their hilarious love story.

A Man on the Inside

A private detective employs a widowed professor, requesting he go undercover in a retirement community to uncover the secrets, scandals, and mysteries surrounding the environment.

Mr Plankton

A man discovers that he has very little time left on earth and decides to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and search for her biological father.

Like a Dragon

Set across two timelines, 1995 and 2005, the series sees four friends in 1995 who try to escape their lives in the orphanage by going into the Yakuza-controlled underworld of Kamurocho, and in 2005, their friendship is no longer what it was in 1995.

Five Minute Counts

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico City leaving one of the greatest tragedies in its wake.