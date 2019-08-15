‘The Wives’ returns with Kate Henshaw, Jide Kosoko, Shaffy Bello, and Lala Akindoju this September

Kate Henshaw, Jide Kosoko, Shaffy Bello, Lala Akindoju, Binta Ayo Mogaji and Toyin Oshinnaike will feature in ‘The Wives,’ a stage play showing at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos from 5th – 8th September, 2019.

Written by Professor Ahmed Yerima and produced by Make It Happen Productions in partnership with YNaija, ‘The Wives’ is the story of Chief Theophilus Gbadegesin Olowookere, his three wives, Angela, Cecilia, and Tobi, and his sister – four women caught in a web of lies spun by their billionaire benefactor.

Upon his death, accusations of murder and fraud are rife between the women, with series of events finally uncovering an uncomfortable family secret.

Speaking about the new project, Lala Akindoju, CEO of Make It Happen Productions said, “With the unique unfolding of the plot, and the way it explores the question of whether a man can keep his most cherished secrets forever, ‘The Wives’ remains a wonderful contribution to art.

“We are very enthusiastic to be together again to present this wonderful play, and the audience should expect to be extremely thrilled and entertained,” she added.

The stage play is directed by Akindoju, who has also produced the Open Mic Theatre, V-Monologues, and London Life Lagos Living. ‘The Wives’ promises to be an outstanding stage performance.

The play is supported by Africa Magic, ‘W’ by Access Bank and Africa Movie Channel. Starting from 5th September, 2019, tickets are available for sale at 7,500 naira (regular) and 10,000 naira (VIP).

For bookings and purchases, call 0807 860 4967.