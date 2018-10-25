The YNaija Cover – the 25th of October

Fever Stew: Didn’t Tiwa tell you that she is a Savage?

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates New International Terminal of Port Harcourt Airport

 

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 25, 2018

The Late 5: Re-elect Buhari so power returns to you in 2023 – Fashola reportedly tells South West; Nigeria gains ‘almost nothing’ from Chinese loans – Agbakoba | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the new international terminal of ...

Editor October 25, 2018

Meet the cohorts of the British Council Future Leaders Connect

On 1 August this year, six Nigerians were selected as winners of the 2018 British Council Future Leaders Connect cohort. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 25, 2018

The Big 5: I never issued Israel any ultimatum – Lai Mohammed; APC spokesman reveals story behind Shehu Sani’s exit | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday debunked reports crediting a ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 25, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Ariana Grande says music “fixes everything”; Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ featuring Tiwa Savage streamed over 1.2m times already | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 25, 2018

Amosun is seeking validation for what is unacceptable – APC Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu on Wednesday reacted to the post-primary crisis in Ogun ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

Data is Life and so Airtel’s 4G network coverage is for you

As Airtel launches 4G LTE in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, ...

