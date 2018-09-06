The YNaija Cover – the 6th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has resolved to field ...
Born February 3, 1995, Morenike Olusanya, known as Renike, attended Grace Schools (Primary school), Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School (Secondary school) ...
by Emma Ikumeh Former INEC chief, Professor Attahiru Jega recently made a case for competent leadership over strongman leadership. The ...
At its last National Executive Committee, the APC announced that it favours direct primaries for elections at the federal and ...
These are the stories you should be monitoring today: President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday solicited support from China to build the 3050 ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...
