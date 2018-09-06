The YNaija Cover – the 6th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 6, 2018

The Late 5: Ogun APC ‘settles’ for Akinlade as 2019 guber candidate; Saraki, Mark and Jang jostle for PDP North-central consensus ticket | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has resolved to field ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 6, 2018

I think it’s time for women to break apart from societal norms | Visual Artist, Renike tells it all in new interview

Born February 3, 1995, Morenike Olusanya, known as Renike, attended Grace Schools (Primary school), Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School (Secondary school) ...

Editor September 6, 2018

Emma Ikumeh: This is why I want the PDP to choose Saraki at the primaries

by Emma Ikumeh Former INEC chief, Professor Attahiru Jega recently made a case for competent leadership over strongman leadership. The ...

Alexander Onukwue September 6, 2018

Direct or Indirect primaries: How do we know which systems works best for Nigeria

At its last National Executive Committee, the APC announced that it favours direct primaries for elections at the federal and ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 6, 2018

The Big 5: Buhari solicits China’s support for Mambilla project, Saraki’s Presidential ambition a huge joke – APC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday solicited support from China to build the 3050 ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 6, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Project Fame Season 6 winner, Olawale picks up cab driving; Kanye West apologises to Drake after months of bickering | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail